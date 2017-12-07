2023 FIBA World Cup Host to be Decided on Dec. 9

Will Asia get to host the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

This will be known on December 9 when the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announces the winner between the joint bids by Argentina/Uruguay or the Philippines/Indonesia/Japan on the other hand.

Acording to the report from the FIBA website, candidates Philippines/Indonesia/Japan will make their presentation to the FIBA’s Central Board first to be followed by Argentina/Uruguay.

China has won the hosting of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which wiill have 32 teams competing.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is taking the lead in the “Power of 3” campaign, citing the 500 million population among the three countries and boosting the popularity of the sport in the region.

The SBP is also using the power of the social media to help the campaign thru Twitter #playlouderin2023.

SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, president Al Panlilio and executive director Renauld Barrios are scheduled to leave on Thursday for Lausanne, Switzerland where the FIBA Central Board will meet and decide the winning candidates.

Pangilinan, Japan’s Yuko Mitsuya and Indonesia’s Erick Thohir are members of the FIBA Central Board headed by Argentina’s Horacio Muratore. Members from candidate countries will not take part in the voting.

The Philippines plans to hold the games at the historic Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City; Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City; and the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. Japan will have Okinawa as venue while the other games in Indonesia.

Argentina hosted the inaugural FIBA World Cup in 1950 and hosted it again in 1990. The tournament was also held in Uruguay (1967), Philippines (1978) and Japan (2006).