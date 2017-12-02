Cebu Parklane International Hotel Christmas Tree Lighting

There is in fact treasure in trash. Though, less of us pay attention to what gems, garbage cans hide. Who would have thought for these simple rubbish tin cans, to find its way as decorative ornaments of a hotel.

This year, in the spirit of the Christmas season, Cebu Parklane International Hotel banners recycled tin cans adorning the Hotel’s lobby and other public areas, and most especially the Christmas Tree.

19,000 Coke and Sprite tin cans were collected and transformed to different Hotel decorations. For five consecutive years, the Hotel has continuously been active in answering the call to be stewards of the environment by making use of recycled materials for the Hotel’s over-all Christmas decorations.

Collectively dubbed as “Pasko sa Nayon”, these tin cans were then used to form bahay kubos, a Filipino native house and famous Cebuano tourist spots, Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Some cans where made into Christmas Trinkets and were sold at Php250 and Php400 each, for the benefit of the Cancer Warriors Foundation-Cebu Chapter. One Trinket was priced equivalently to one chemotherapy vial.

Bannering the campaign, I can because of a CAN, everyone was encouraged to buy a trinket and save a child. The program aims to raise awareness on childhood cancer and the painful journey that the child and their families go through day to day.

The Hotel has also initiated other corporate social responsibility initiatives for the same benefactors for the previous year.

Proceeds of “Be a Warrior, Save an Angel” campaign, were given to the same foundation as financial aid to kids suffering from cancer. Just last week, the Hotel was also able to turn over boxes of chemotherapy vials as well as cash. It was with the help of John Ford Coley’s concert proceeds held last September 17, 2017 at the Hotel’s Victoria Hall.

Because of this year’s I can because of a can advocacy, the Hotel was able to turnover a sufficient amount of cash again to the foundation during their ceremonial Christmas Tree Lighting held last November 14, 2017.

Several personalities such as Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, Department of Tourism Regional Director Joshur Judd Lanete, Retired Department of Tourism 7 director Donnie Roa graced the event.

Let us remember that there are three magical words that can make a difference in the world: YES, I CAN and at Cebu Parklane International Hotel, indeed, WE CAN.

For inquiries and reservations, please contact 234-7000 or visit www.parklanehotel.com.ph.