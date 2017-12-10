10-Year-Old Cebuano Athlete Journeys to Barcelona

The MILO FCB Road to Barcelona program recently culminated in a nine-day journey of extraordinary football opportunities, multicultural camaraderie, and unforgettable memories for the very first Philippine delegation. Among the group of 55 young international players from different countries namely Australia, Colombia, Jamaica, New Zealand, Tahiti, Thailand, Singapore, and Panama was 10-year-old, Cebuano football player Ethan Jacob Roxas.

The program presented Ethan with a once-in-a-lifetime experience where he not only attended special training sessions with FC Barcelona legend Eric Abidal and other revered players of the club, but also made friends with kids his age from all around the world—which is what the young footballer considers to be the ultimate highlight of his trip to Spain.

“Making friends with other young football players from different countries gave me different perspectives about the sport. What I learned from them helped me become not only a better player, but also a better person altogether, ” shared Ethan.

Ethan, who has been playing football since he was 4 years old loves the game because it allows him to learn how to work together with other kids. When asked what advice he can give to other young Cebuano players who are interested to try out for next year’s MILO FCB Training Camp, Ethan said, “There are three things to keep in mind: be yourself, don’t feel pressured, and most importantly, enjoy the whole experience.”

According to Ethan’s dad and biggest supporter, Dr. Alvin Roxas, a transplant surgeon, “Sports is important for children to learn life values. It instills discipline and allows them to learn how to relate with other kids. This is why Ethan has our full support. We see his passion and want nothing else but to see him thrive and succeed in his football journey.” He further added, “The football community is growing in leaps and bounds. Now, nearly every school in Cebu has a football team. I encourage all parents to get their kids into sports by finding a good team and coach that will harness their talents.”

MILO Sports programs, including Road to Barcelona, offers kids a chance to showcase their athletic excellence, determination and drive in the national arena, and give them the opportunity to enhance their talents further in the international stage.