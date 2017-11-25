I woke up today,

And I saw my Lord.

He was standing there

And He asked me this question.

“Will you live today

The way I would?

Or will you laugh at me

In front of the world?”

In the car today,

I turned on the radio.

I started dancing to

A pretty cool song.

Then my Lord again,

He asked me His question.

“Will you live today

The way Jesus would?

Or will you laugh at Him,

In front of the world.”

And at school today,

I found myself,

Lookin’ at those girls,

And thinkin’ those thoughts

Then my Lord again,

He asked me His question.

And at the movies,

Sitting in line.

I couldn’t decide whether

I really should watch it.

Then my Lord again,

He asked me His question.

Then my Lord, He said to me.

That, it’s hard to live like He would.

But He said, “it’s worth all the pain,

For in heaven, you’ll receive your reward.”

Michael Guernsey

