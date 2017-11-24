Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Visayas Weather Forecast: November 24, 2017

Date Posted: November 24, 2017 | By Press Release

SYNOPSIS: Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon. Tail-End of a Cold front affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon.

FORECAST:

Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, while Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshiwers & thunderstorms due to Tail End of a Cold Front.

Light to moderate winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail over Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 26°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Source: PAGASA

