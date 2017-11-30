Vape Expo Japan Brings a Boom to Vaping Industry in Eastern-Asia Next Spring

As the neighboring country of Japan, South Korea government took actions to control smoking well in common with Japan. Firstly, both countries increased tax on cigarette sales, making an effort to establish a non-smoking society. Secondly, they are continuously enlarging the non-smoking areas. Additionally, more smokers are acknowledging that e-cig could replace a traditional cigarette. These are some factors affecting growth of e-cig market. Therefore, Eastern-Asian market is witnessing a steady growth.

To promote vape culture and persuade more people to give up smoking, Vape Expo Japan, the first vape exhibition in Japan, will be held in Hall 3 of Intex Osaka between 29 March to 31 March, 2018. It is estimated that about 180 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions will attend the exhibition.

Manufactures, wholesaler, retailers and vapors in South Korea are welcome to Vape Expo Japan, the nearest vape expo for Koreans. It is expected to be an effective show to learn the up-to-date and popular trends of e-cig industry all over the world. It takes nearly 2 hours to fly from South Korea to Japan. The expo will bring together quality products and services with a ‘Made in Japan’ provenance. It will also demonstrate Japanese businesses’ interest in vaping.

The organizer of Vape Expo Japan, CECMOL (China E-Cigarette Media Online), is the earliest media platform and show organizer, specializing in vape industry, in China. The mission of CECMOL is to spread the vape culture, to crate business value and to be the servant of vape industry.

It started this business in 2013, and organized the first two sessions of International Vape Forum and International Vape Expo in Shenzhen, China, in 2014 and 2015.