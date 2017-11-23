“TienDa” goes to Ayala Mall in Cebu

Fresh agricultural products straight from the farms in Cebu will be displayed and sold at the Terraces of Ayala Center from November 25 to 26, 2017.

This was disclosed by Department of Agriculture (DA) -7 Regional Executive Director Leo Cañeda during the recent Kapihan sa PIA forum at the Plenary Hall of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) Building.

The TienDa Farmers Outlet is a marketing project implemented by DA-7 to provide farmers with an opportunity to sell their produce directly to the consumers.

Cañeda said it is a market linkage program envisioned to eliminate the unnecessary layers in the supply chain and make food more affordable for consumers in key urban and consumption centers, while helping farmers and fishers earn higher from their hard work.

Small farmers, fisherfolks, and rural entrepreneurs from Regions 6 and 8 will also join the TienDa, selling fresh basic commodities like rice,corn,root crops, vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat and fish products and sugar at farm gate prices.

Under this partnership, the Ayala Malls will provide spaces and amenities to the farmers and fisherfolks free of charge as part of their advocacy to help small farmers and fishers sell their produce directly to the consumers. (jsme/PIA7-Cebu)