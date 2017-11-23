Smoking Brings Danger to Public

Smoking is bane of health. It brings about untold elements that will yield dangers in catastrophic proportions.

Equating smoking to a lively nightlife may not be acceptable if you look at it from the viewpoint of protecting the common interest of the public from abusive smokers.

Unless we can make smokers control the pernicious effects of their smoking activities in public, there is no need to prolong the agony of unsuspecting or would-be victims of lung cancers who bear the brunt of smokers.

Banning smoking in public places is long overdue. Better late than never though.

