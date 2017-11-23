Image Source: hd-m.com

Smoking Brings Danger to Public

Date Posted: November 23, 2017 | By Atty. James Lobedica

Smoking is bane of health. It brings about untold elements that will yield dangers in catastrophic proportions.

Equating smoking to a lively nightlife may not be acceptable if you look at it from the viewpoint of protecting the common interest of the public from abusive smokers.

Unless we can make smokers control the pernicious effects of their smoking activities in public, there is no need to prolong the agony of unsuspecting or would-be victims of lung cancers who bear the brunt of smokers.

Banning smoking in public places is long overdue. Better late than never though.

About Atty. James Lobedica

Atty. James F. Lobedica is a Trial lawyer, extemporaneous speaker, opinion contributor, for Cebu local newspapers, and Cebuano short story and poem writer.
