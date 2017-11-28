PNP: How to Drive Safely during the Holidays

With the coming of the Christmas Holiday and New Year, many people will brave long travels just to be with their love ones.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is once again reminding the public on the safety measures to take as the holiday rush is fast approaching.

Before taking a long trip using one’s vehicle, they should check the condition of their car by using the acronym BLOWGAS that stands for Battery, Light, Oil, Water, Breaks, Air and Gas.

They should be sure that all necessary papers or documents of the vehicle is in their possession just in case of a check point or other situations requiring such papers.

One-hand driving should be avoided so as to get a good control of the vehicle at all times. When driving with children, all doors should be locked.

The use of a cellphone is not advised. If it needs to be used, they should stop at a high way shoulder. Thousands of accidents across the globe have been reported for using cellphone while driving They should avoid driving when they are dizzy and when they feel sleepy.

It they are travelling at night, they should see to it that headlights, signal lights and tail lights are all functioning.

Finally, it is important that they bring a flashlight or emergency light. (JCM/Lljr-PIA6)