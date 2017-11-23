Philippines, Thailand Emerge as Overall Champions in 2017 Int’l Teenagers Math Olympiad

The Philippines and Thailand emerged as the overall champions in the 2017 International Teenagers Mathematics Olympiad (ITMO) held recently in Davao City.

About 500 contestants and coaches from 16 countries joined this year’s contest coming from Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, South Africa, Russia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The contest was organized by the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG) under the supervision of the International Mathematics Competition (IMC) Executive Board.

According to MTG president Dr. Isidro Aguilar, the Philippines Team D, composed of John Florence Dizon of Calamba Elementary School, Juan Rafael Landicho of Stonyhurst Southville International School, and Walsh Nico Adrian Letran and Alvann Walter Paredes Dy of St. Jude Catholic School, became the overall champion in the elementary division. Teams from Indonesia and Vietnam wound up as overall first and second runners-up, respectively.

In the junior high school division, a team from Thailand emerged as the overall champion while Philippines finished as overall first runner-up courtesy of Philippines Team B composed of Immanuel Josiah Balete of St. Stephen’s High School, Eion Nikolai Chua of International School Manila, Vincent Dela Cruz of Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science, and Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College. A team from Indonesia placed third overall.

MTG chief operating officer Dr. Simon Chua said in the individual contest, the Philippine delegation bagged 7 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze medals, and 19 merit awards.

The Philippines’ individual medalists at ITMO are:

GOLD MEDALIST

Walsh Nico Adrian Letran – St. Jude Catholic School

Alvann Walter Paredes Dy – St. Jude Catholic School

Juan Rafael Landicho – Stonyhurst Southville International School

Dion Stephan Ong – Ateneo de Manila Junior High School

Andres Rico Gonzales III – Colegio de San Juan de Letran

Bryce Ainsley Sanchez – Grace Christian College

Steven Reyes – St. Jude Catholic School

SILVER MEDALIST

Martin Gabriel Lopez – First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities

John David Magnaye – Holy Rosary Academy of Las Pinas City

Marinoelle Castillo – Notre Dame of Greater Manila

Kei Hang Derek Chan – St. Jude Catholic School

Tracy Lauren Lei – St. Jude Catholic School

Davis Nicholo Magpantay – San Beda College Alabang

Bert Jacob Tropicales – Southernside Montessori School

Ervin Joshua Bautista – Southville International School and Colleges

Angelene Erika Madrazo – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Ryan Jericho Sy, – Chiang Kai Shek College

Jonathan Conrad Yu – Philippine Christian Gospel School

Stefan Marcus Ong – St. Jude Catholic School

Immanuel Josiah Balete – St. Stephen’s High School

Vincent Dela Cruz – Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science

BRONZE MEDALIST

John Florence Dizon, – Calamba Elementary School

Joshua Miguel Mariano – Colegio San Agustin-Biñan

Sydney Kaede Dy Sy – Lanao Chung Hua School

Benjamin Jacob – St. Philomena Academy of Lipa

Andrea Margarette Ganancial – Tambo Central School

Miguel Cayetano – Tuguegarao West Central School

William Joshua King – Bethany Christian School

Angelo Vince Perez – De La Salle Lipa

James Matthew Young – Iloilo National High School

Eion Nikolai Chua – International School Manila

Shawn Darren Chua – MGC New Life Christian Academy

Ralde Anuel Bautista – MGC New Life Christian Academy

Sarji Elijah Bona – Palawan Hope Christian School

Dominic Lawrence Bermudez – Philippine Science High School-Main

Jose Lorenzo Abad – Philippine Science High School-Main

Vanessa Ryanne Julio – St. Jude Catholic School

Lance Heinrich Lim – St. Jude Catholic School

Daryll Carlsten Ko – St. Stephen’s High School

Stephen James Ty – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Fedrick Lance Lim – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

MERIT AWARDEE

Annika Angela Mei Tamayo – Ateneo de Iloilo

Nate Brevin Que – Bayanihan Institute

Cassidy Kyler Tan – Davao Christian High School

Sted Micah Cheng – Hope Christian High School

Maruel Elfred Vincent Cudio – Life College Palawan

Al Patrick Castro – Makati Science High School

Charles Justin Shi – Philippine Cultural College – Caloocan

Hiraya Marcos – Philippine Cultural College-Main

Cris Magdalene Dela Cruz – Philippine Science High School-CARC

Franz Achilles Lindayag – Ateneo de Davao University

Joven Augustus Costales – BHC Educational Institution

Alexa Amaya Dimapilis – Faith Catholic School

Ronaldvince Yrlwin Aquino – Young Shepherd’s School

Jan Cedrick Quintin – Philippine Science High School-Main

Tom Manuel Piccio – Philippine Science High School-Southern Mindanao

Allyana Coleen Reyes – Philippine Science High School-Main

Gregory Charles Tiong – St. Jude Catholic School

Naomi Anne King – St. Jude Catholic School

Aiman Andrei Kue – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

(MTG)