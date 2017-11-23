Philippines, Thailand Emerge as Overall Champions in 2017 Int’l Teenagers Math Olympiad

The Philippines and Thailand emerged as the overall champions in the 2017 International Teenagers Mathematics Olympiad (ITMO) held recently in Davao City.
About 500 contestants and coaches from 16 countries joined this year’s contest coming from Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, South Africa, Russia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.
The contest was organized by the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG) under the supervision of the International Mathematics Competition (IMC) Executive Board.
According to MTG president Dr. Isidro Aguilar, the Philippines Team D, composed of John Florence Dizon of Calamba Elementary School, Juan Rafael Landicho of Stonyhurst Southville International School, and Walsh Nico Adrian Letran and Alvann Walter Paredes Dy of St. Jude Catholic School, became the overall champion in the elementary division. Teams from Indonesia and Vietnam wound up as overall first and second runners-up, respectively.
In the junior high school division, a team from Thailand emerged as the overall champion while Philippines finished as overall first runner-up courtesy of Philippines Team B composed of Immanuel Josiah Balete of St. Stephen’s High School, Eion Nikolai Chua of International School Manila, Vincent Dela Cruz of Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science, and Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College. A team from Indonesia placed third overall.
MTG chief operating officer Dr. Simon Chua said in the individual contest, the Philippine delegation bagged 7 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze medals, and 19 merit awards.
The Philippines’ individual medalists at ITMO are:
GOLD MEDALIST
Walsh Nico Adrian Letran – St. Jude Catholic School
Alvann Walter Paredes Dy – St. Jude Catholic School
Juan Rafael Landicho – Stonyhurst Southville International School
Dion Stephan Ong – Ateneo de Manila Junior High School
Andres Rico Gonzales III – Colegio de San Juan de Letran
Bryce Ainsley Sanchez – Grace Christian College
Steven Reyes – St. Jude Catholic School
SILVER MEDALIST
Martin Gabriel Lopez – First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities
John David Magnaye – Holy Rosary Academy of Las Pinas City
Marinoelle Castillo – Notre Dame of Greater Manila
Kei Hang Derek Chan – St. Jude Catholic School
Tracy Lauren Lei – St. Jude Catholic School
Davis Nicholo Magpantay – San Beda College Alabang
Bert Jacob Tropicales – Southernside Montessori School
Ervin Joshua Bautista – Southville International School and Colleges
Angelene Erika Madrazo – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
Ryan Jericho Sy, – Chiang Kai Shek College
Jonathan Conrad Yu – Philippine Christian Gospel School
Stefan Marcus Ong – St. Jude Catholic School
Immanuel Josiah Balete – St. Stephen’s High School
Vincent Dela Cruz – Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science
BRONZE MEDALIST
John Florence Dizon, – Calamba Elementary School
Joshua Miguel Mariano – Colegio San Agustin-Biñan
Sydney Kaede Dy Sy – Lanao Chung Hua School
Benjamin Jacob – St. Philomena Academy of Lipa
Andrea Margarette Ganancial – Tambo Central School
Miguel Cayetano – Tuguegarao West Central School
William Joshua King – Bethany Christian School
Angelo Vince Perez – De La Salle Lipa
James Matthew Young – Iloilo National High School
Eion Nikolai Chua – International School Manila
Shawn Darren Chua – MGC New Life Christian Academy
Ralde Anuel Bautista – MGC New Life Christian Academy
Sarji Elijah Bona – Palawan Hope Christian School
Dominic Lawrence Bermudez – Philippine Science High School-Main
Jose Lorenzo Abad – Philippine Science High School-Main
Vanessa Ryanne Julio – St. Jude Catholic School
Lance Heinrich Lim – St. Jude Catholic School
Daryll Carlsten Ko – St. Stephen’s High School
Stephen James Ty – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
Fedrick Lance Lim – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
MERIT AWARDEE
Annika Angela Mei Tamayo – Ateneo de Iloilo
Nate Brevin Que – Bayanihan Institute
Cassidy Kyler Tan – Davao Christian High School
Sted Micah Cheng – Hope Christian High School
Maruel Elfred Vincent Cudio – Life College Palawan
Al Patrick Castro – Makati Science High School
Charles Justin Shi – Philippine Cultural College – Caloocan
Hiraya Marcos – Philippine Cultural College-Main
Cris Magdalene Dela Cruz – Philippine Science High School-CARC
Franz Achilles Lindayag – Ateneo de Davao University
Joven Augustus Costales – BHC Educational Institution
Alexa Amaya Dimapilis – Faith Catholic School
Ronaldvince Yrlwin Aquino – Young Shepherd’s School
Jan Cedrick Quintin – Philippine Science High School-Main
Tom Manuel Piccio – Philippine Science High School-Southern Mindanao
Allyana Coleen Reyes – Philippine Science High School-Main
Gregory Charles Tiong – St. Jude Catholic School
Naomi Anne King – St. Jude Catholic School
Aiman Andrei Kue – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
(MTG)