Online Corporate Registration System Launched

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday launched a new online system that ensures quick and easy registration of new corporations in a bid to further improve the ease of doing business in the country.

The Company Registration System (CRS) will replace and discontinue the use of the old system, SEC iRegister, and will be fully implemented on Nov 24.

“The CRS is part of the continuing effort of SEC to serve the public better. It eliminates face-to-face interactions for the registration of new corporations, and most importantly, it is there to save the public’s time and effort and to further ease doing business in the Philippines,” said SEC Chairperson Teresita J. Herbosa.

Upon CRS account creation, users may easily complete the entire incorporation process via online from corporate name reservation, all the way to the final step which is the online payment of registration fees.

“Please note that registration to the CRS is absolutely free, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the SEC said.

They can now pay all their registration fees securely and conveniently online via debit card for a minimal service fee under LandBank’s ePayment Portal.

Applicants are only required to visit the SEC once to submit original copies of their notarized documents and claim their certificates of registration.