NHA Completes 9,000 Housing Units for Yolanda Victims

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has completed more than 9,000 housing units for the super typhoon Yolanda-affected residents of Capiz.

NHA Region 6 Project Manager Maria Luz Ysatam disclosed that they have so far completed the construction of 9,350 housing units here with the balance of 995 housing units for implementation.

The housing projects are situated in the towns of Ivisan, Jamindan, Panay, Panitan, Pilar, Pontevedra, President Roxas and Sapian as well as in Roxas City.

During the the recent Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting, Ysatam said that of the total housing units, 672 are I Ivisan, 535 in Jamindan, 1,600 in Panay, 572 in Panitan, 1,488 in Pilar, 1,168 in Pontevedra, 866 in President Roxas, 727 in Sapian and 4,408 in Roxas City.

She added that the remaining 995 housing units for implementation are in Panay with 57 units, 450 in Pontevedra, 194 in Roxas City and 294 in Sapian.

According to her, a total of 2,146 beneficiaries have already transferred and occupied their respect housing units. Some 4,493 housing units were raffled and 7,620 applicant-recipients were validated.

Ysatam likewise noted that so far they have not encountered problems in view of the implementation of the NHA housing project for Yolanda-affected residents in Capiz.

The NHA was one of the agencies requested by Governor Antonio Del Rosario to report during the PPOC meeting to give an update on the “Yolanda”– response program implementation in the province.

Del Rosario said that it has already been four years since typhoon Yolanda struck Capiz and no update was given to him as to the various programs relative to the rehabilitation efforts by the different agencies. (JCM/JBG/PIA6)