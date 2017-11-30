NegOcc’s ‘Blue Crabs Capital’ Steps Up Seafood Production

The Municipality of E. B. Magalona, known as the blue crabs capital of Negros Occidental, is stepping up efforts to boost seafood production.

Mayor Marvin Malacon said that the demand for seafood products had been increasing and measures were being done to ensure sustainability of supply.

Malacon said the municipal government had been conducting an aggressive campaign against illegal fishing, and had penalized numerous violators.

“We have provided all coastal barangays with appropriate fishing gears to ensure that their operations are in compliance with the guidelines provided by law,” he said.

“We have been implementing regulation on harvesting blue crabs and other fish products, especially in terms of sizes to catch, also to ensure supply,” the mayor added.

As the province’s major producer of blue crabs, E.B. Magalona’s current average production is pegged at about five tons per day, mostly exported to United States.

In its bid to ensure sustainability, the local government is also planning to establish a 200-hectare conservation area in Barangay Tomongtong intended only for blue crab production.

Malacon said regulation measures, especially in terms on harvest period, within the conservation area would also be implemented.

“The project will mainly benefit fishing communities in nine coastal barangays of the town,” the mayor said, citing that the annual Ugyonan Seafood Festival had also significantly helped in further boosting the industry.

It contributed to increasing the demand as well as the market value for fish products in E.B. Magalona, he added.

This year’s festival is set on December 9 to 11.