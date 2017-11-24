Navotas Opens BOSS

To ensure ease of doing business in the city, the Navotas City Government launched a Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) Tuesday (Nov. 21).

Created through City Ordinance No. 2017-05, the BOSS aims to offer fast, easy, effective and efficient business registration and licensing procedures in Navotas City.

The facility also intends to ensure smooth delivery of services to constituents on a long-term basis.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco said through the BOSS, he hopes the city government will be able to enhance its services to business owners and prospective investors in the city.

“We want the business sector and other stakeholders to enjoy ease of doing business here and we intend to give them fast, effective, and efficient services,” Tiangco said.

The BOSS is designed to accommodate three sections needed for business application, including pre-registration, assessment and evaluation, and payment and releasing of business permits.

From seven steps, business owners will now have to complete only three steps to secure a permit. These include receiving and assessment of requirements, payment of fees, and releasing of the permit.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) will conduct a post-audit a month after a business application has been approved to ensure that the establishment continues to comply with all regulatory measures and requirements.

In addition, from 12-14, business application will now require only 10 documents. Processing of the permit will also last 20-30 minutes, compared to the previous duration of more than two days.

The BOSS will also house the Department of Trade and Industry-Negosyo Center, which will offer business name registration, business consultancy, and other services.

“Behind this endeavor is the desire to effect an improvement not just in our work processes but in how we deliver public services,” Tiangco said.

“We aim to promote cultural transformation in the workplace. Part of this is ensuring that employees care about their work and clients, and they understand and actively do their part in achieving the city government’s vision,” he added. (Navotas PIO/RJB/SDL/PIA-NCR)