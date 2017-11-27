Miss South Africa is Miss Universe 2017

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters bagged the Miss Universe 2017 crown at the pageant’s coronation in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night (US time).

Nel-Peters, 22, a business management graduate from North-West University, bested 91 other contestants and was crowned as the 66th Miss Universe by her predecessor Iris Mittenaere of France.

Meanwhile, Laura Gonzalez of Colombia and Davina Bennett of Jamaica were crowned 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

During the question and answer portion of the competition’s Top 5, Nel-Peters was asked on the most important issue being faced by women in the workplace.

In response, the South African beauty queen called for “equal work and equal pay” for women in the workplace, citing that women only get paid 75 percent of what men earn for doing the same job.

After making it to the Top 3, Peters said that her best quality that she could use as Miss Universe is her “confidence and overcoming fears.”

She noted this would also help other women overcome their fears.

Miss Philippines Rachel Peters, meanwhile, made it only up to the top 10 finalists of the competition along with the candidates of Brazil, Canada, Spain and USA.

Other contestants who advanced to the Top 5 are Venezuela and Thailand.

Nel-Peters is the second Miss Universe from South Africa, ending a 39-year title drought of her country following the victory of Margaret Gardiner in 1978. (PNA)