Ministop Now Accepts G-Cash Scan-to-Pay E-Payments

Convenience store chain Ministop has partnered with Globe G-Cash to accept electronic payments for products and services through the use of (Quick Response) QR codes.

The initiative will help promote the benefits of cashless payments in the country, according to Globe Telecom.

“We are excited over this partnership, since Ministop is the first convenience store in the country to embrace e-payment via QR code,” Anthony Thomas, President and CEO of Mynt, which operates GCash, said in a statement. “This will be good for the larger population because of the ease, convenience, and security that e-payments provide both to the consumers and merchants.”

Ministop offers a wide range of merchandise and a selection of ready-to-eat products, which are patronized mainly by employees and students.

“Providing 24/7 convenience to our customers has always been our thrust and we find that Globe GCash’s e-payment via QR code program will redefine convenience to our customers by providing them an easier way to shop for their favorite treats and meals with just a few clicks on their mobile phones,” said Ministop General Manager Thelma Roxas-Jacob.

Globe expects G-Cash to further increase its presence in the country within the next few years, as it acquires more partner merchants including micro entrepreneurs.

“We are not reserving e-payment for organized trade, but also for your cigarette vendor, balut vendor, and the sari-sari store, among others. Eventually, you can pay with your smartphone anywhere you go. No need to bring cash,” said Thomas.

To use the scan-to-pay feature of the GCash App, customers only need to download or update the GCash App on their iPhone or Android smartphone, register for an account, and load their GCash wallet in any of the 12,000 GCash partner outlets nationwide, including Robinsons Business Centers, Globe Stores, SM Business Centers, Puregold branches, 7-Eleven Cliqq kiosks, and TouchPay kiosks. Once done, they only need to tap or point the phone’s camera at the QR code, and input the amount to be paid.

The GCash App scan-to-pay feature is initially available at Ministop branches in Cyberscape Alpha and Cyberscape Beta in Ortigas Center starting December 1. More branches are slated to roll out the service in 2018.

GCash users will also enjoy a 10-percent rebate when they scan to pay with GCash at the said branches for the whole month of December.