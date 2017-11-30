Local Executives to Undergo HR Training

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has embarked on a program to train local government officials on human resource (HR) management and organization development.

The CSC and the DILG issued Joint Circular No. 1, s. 2017 to launch the Local Executives Program (LEP) which aims to enable local executives to appreciate the value of HR in achieving their local government agenda.

Target participants of the LEP are governors, mayors, vice governors, vice mayors, sanggunian members, and administrators of the 1,715 provincies, cities, and municipalities nationwide.

The one-day training course features globally-accepted concepts on leadership and strategic HR, and provides an opportunity to further understand Civil Service law and rules in the context of local governance.

It will be administered by the CSC, through its 16 Regional Offices (RO) nationwide. The schedule of the LEP will be included in the CSC ROs’ annual training calendar, but local government units may also request for in-house training.

The CSC-Civil Service Institute will handle the monitoring and evaluation of the program, while the DILG’s Local Government Academy will support the evaluation of program content and delivery and encourage the participation of the local executives.

Interested individuals may inquire with the CSC RO concerned. A complete directory of CSC ROs is available at www.csc.gov.ph. (CSC)