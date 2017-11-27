LGUS Urged to Adopt Laws Addressing Rice Wastage, Brown Rice Consumption

The Department of Agriculture (DA) here called on local government units (LGUs) to adopt measures in addressing rice wastage and promoting brown rice and other staples consumption.

In today’s Kapihan sa PIA Cebu forum, Leo Cañeda, regional director of DA-7, revealed that the daily wastage of rice among Filipinos is around two to three tablespoons, or a maximum of 14 grams.

In terms of policy, Cañeda said the LGU can do more, such as the implementation of the “half rice” rule in all restaurants.

So far in Central Visayas, the towns of Talibon and Tubigon in Bohol province, Valencia in Negros Oriental, and Cebu City in Cebu have an ordinance adopting the “half rice” rule.

Cañeda said it will be best for LGUS to also help in the consumption of brown rice.

“The consumption of brown rice will result to a healthier body and at the same time we’re helping in the increase of the income of farmers,” Cañeda said.

He also suggested that Filipinos can mix well-polished rice with brown rice.

Another way is to make use of other staple foods such as sweet potato, banana, and corn, he said.

November is National Rice Awareness Month and DA has lined up activities focusing on eating healthy and eating brown rice.

Cheche dela Victoria, DA7 information officer, said most of the activities are in Bohol since the province is the “Rice Basket” of the region.

They conducted feedings in three elementary schools with “binignit” mixed with brown rice.

There will also be feedings in Cebu City.

A fun run will also be held in Bohol and the observance’s culmination will be in Negros Oriental and Siquijor provinces.(fcc/PIA7-Cebu)