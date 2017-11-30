LBC Offers Lowest Rates in Vismin

LBC continues to make its presence felt as the top of mind delivery service with the widest network, in all corners of the Philippines.

In its latest move, LBC has begun offering its lowest Intra-Province

cargo padala rates starting at Php85 for document parcels. This newest rates category is exclusive only in the provinces of Visayas and Mindanao, including its most remote areas. The Intra-Province rate is the amount charged when you send a package within a particular province, like Cebu to Cebu or Davao to Digos.

LBC’s cheapest Intra-Province rates, which started October, aims to give Visayas and Mindanao customers a more competitive price to help them grow their business and to fulfill the public’s shipping requirements. It has been observed in the past months that the logistical needs in both regions are rapidly growing with the

expansion of global companies and with locals taking active part in Ecommerce.

With the “pinakabarato” Intra-Province rates, LBC has again showed how relentless they are in finding ways to bring joy and ease to the lives of Filipinos, wherever they may be.