Korea’s Ssangyong Rodius, Kia Picanto Most Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

Korean vehicles Ssangyong Rodius and Kia Picanto emerged as the most fuel-efficient in the diesel and gasoline categories, respectively, in the 13th DOE Fuel Economy Run held in Clark, Pampanga last November 21-22.

Ssangyong Rodius, a sports or service utility vehicle (SUV), bested 25 other diesel-run vehicles that joined this year’s annual event staged by the Department of Energy (DOE) and publicly listed oil firm Petron Corp. under the DOE’s E-Power Mo Campaign.

Rodius registered the highest fuel efficiency, running 33.12 km. per liter (km/L) of diesel. Sedan Kia Picanto, meanwhile, ran 29.23 km/L of gasoline, besting also 25 other gasoline-powered vehicles in the event.

The DOE’s Fuel Economy Run is meant to inform the public of the most efficient new vehicles available in the market. A total of 54 vehicles joined this year’s recently held run, divided into categories — sedan, SUV, multipurpose vehicle (MPV), and pickup.

“The DOE aims to empower consumers in their choice of vehicle by putting a premium on energy efficiency,” Energy Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella said. “We want to inform our consumers that fuel efficiency should be part of their criteria in making a decision aside from the brand, color, and other operating features.”

Three vehicles — BMW X1 and BMW318D, both sedans, and Toyota Prius 2017, a hybrid sedan — also joined the fuel economy race as “guest vehicles”. BMW 318D bested the two others, running at 26.94 km/L.

The run covered a total distance of 216.6 km. from the starting point at the Petron Service Station Clark through the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Exchange (SCTEX), to Binalonan via Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Exchange (TPLEX) and back to Clark, Pampanga.

All gasoline vehicles were powered with Petron XCS, which is 95 Octane, and diesel vehicles were fuelled with Petron Turbo Diesel.

In the diesel category, the Volkswagen Golf GTS was the most efficient sedan with a fuel economy rating of 27.91 km/L.

Toyota Innova bagged the highest rating in the MPV class at 21.60 km/L and the Mahindra Supro ranked the best in the pickup class at 22.52 km/L.

In the gasoline category, Kia Picanto was the sedan to beat with a 29.23 km/L rating, while the Honda BR-V emerged the best in the SUV class with a 22.22 km/L rating, and the Chevrolet Trax taking the lead in the MPV class at 17.98 km/L.

The BAIC Freedom was the sole gasoline-powered pickup class with a fuel rating of 15.10 km/L.

In the sedan class of the gasoline category, the top five vehicles next to the KIA Picanto were Toyota VIOS at 25.88 km/L, Toyota Wigo at 25.19 km/L, Suzuki Alto 800 at 24.81 km/L,

Honda City at 23.91 km/L, and Suzuki Swift at 23.27 km/L.

For the SUV class, the Suzuki Vitara follows Honda BR-V at 20.57 km/L, the Mazda CX5 was third at 20.22 km/L, Peugeot 2008 at 20.19 km/L, and the Subaru XV at 19.76km/L.

For diesel-run sedans, the Hyundai Accent follows close behind the Volkswagen Golf GTS at 27.80 km/L, then Volkswagen Jetta at 24.75 km/L, and the Volvo S90 D4 at 21.13 km/L.

The MINI Countryman trails behind the Ssangyong Rodius in the SUV class at 30.64 km/L, followed by the Peugeot 3008 at 25.39 km/L and the Honda CR-V at 23.96 km/L.

Fuentebella explained that “the results of the fuel economy run will help our vehicle-buying public know the car’s fuel economy performance rating before they purchase any of them.”

“We want consumers to be properly informed on fuel economy and efficiency in the same manner that we want them to know about energy-efficient appliances. Making wise decisions about energy is what E-Power Mo is all about,” he said.