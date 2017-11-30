Jeunesse Anion Sanitary Pad Bares New Variant

The country’s first anion sanitary napkin and liner in the retail market, Jeunesse Anion is introducing the all-new singles pad as its newest variant. Affordably priced at P8.50 per pad and comes in 24 pieces per box, it’s sleek and slim package is the ideal variant for light to medium flow. Designed to perfectly fit in the clutch, pouch, tote, and travel bags, the packaging is chic and lightweight so it’s convenient to slip anytime, anywhere!

Soft, cushy, and thin, Jeunesse Anion Pad holds the top spot for its highly-absorbent quality. Made of virgin and sterilized pulp cotton material to ensure its pristine-clean and bacteria-free property, it also boasts tried and tested features for maximum comfort during the red days: top cover made of special non-woven material for maximum comfort and softness, super-absorbent polymer for superior liquid protection, a specially-designed back adhesive to keep the pad securely in place, a side-leak guard that helps prevent strike-through leaks, breathable bottom layer to allow free flow of air, plus the health-enhancing anion strip that helps to reduce odor and bacteria build up.

For the active woman who’s always on-the-go, a reliable pad that keeps them from leaks and irritations are a must. That’s why for the Jeunesse Anion pads millennial brand ambassador and tennis player Christine Patrimonio, nothing will stop her from achieving their goals whether at play or work during that time of the month. “Choosing the right pad for my daily activities is important in winning the daily grind of life. I love how it helps me feel fresh, worry-free and its five variants are everything I need throughout the whole phase of my period!” shares Christine.

Available at Watsons, Mercury Drug Stores, and other leading supermarkets and groceries nationwide, Jeunesse Anion also offers ultra day non-wing, ultra day pad, ultra night pad, all-night pad, and panty liner to help every woman to go through their period with ease and convenience. For hassle-free shopping with the convenience of free delivery straight to your doorstep, visit Lazada.

Wellgold International Inc. distributes Jeunesse Anion Sanitary Napkin and Liners and currently available at Watsons, selected Mercury Drug and South Star Drug outlets, SM department store’s health and beauty section, Robinson’s Supermarket and selected department stores, Shopwise, Rustan’s Supermarket, Waltermart, Landmark Department Store, PCX stores, selected Metro Gaisano outlets, plus other selected stores in Visayas and Mindanao. You can also purchase online with free delivery via Lazada. For more health tips, visit the website here and follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: Jeunesse Anion. For inquiries, email: wellgoldinternational@gmail.com or call (02) 4701294.