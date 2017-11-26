How Herbs and Spices Can Boost Your Health and Well-Being

As many as 62% of Filipinos are concerned about their health and preventing illnesses according to a Nationwide Survey on Urgent Personal and National Concerns conducted in December 2015. Being healthy has been a top personal concern in the Philippines since 2012 despite the 2015 rating being 4 points lower than in 2014.

There are countless avenues you can take to ensure that your health remains in peak condition such as engaging in the latest diet and

exercise regimes. Making small changes to your daily routine can go a long way towards helping you achieving your health goals. A prime example of such changes is including a variety of herbs and spices into your daily intake to boost various aspects of your well-being.

Ginger

Ginger has a great reputation for relieving an unsettled stomach with studies indicating that ginger can also help reduce nausea associated

with morning-sickness and chemotherapy. Ginger is also packed with inflammation-fighting compounds such as gingerols which is believed to help fight cancer and reduce the pain related to osteoarthritis. Ginger capsules are also commonly used by athletes to reduce muscle pain after exercising.

Cinnamon

Studies suggest that adding up to a teaspoon of cinnamon a day to your food (or taken in capsule form) can help people suffering from Type 2 diabetes better control their blood sugar by decreasing post-meal blood-sugar spikes.

Turmeric

Turmeric is widely used in India to help treat wounds and is also used in a tea to treat colds and other respiratory problems. Even modern

medicine confirms some solid health benefits associated with curcumin which is a compound in turmeric. Curcumin has very strong

anti-inflammatory properties and is a potent antioxidant. It is also known to relieve pain associated with arthritis and dental procedures.

Saffron

Saffron has been used in traditional Persian medicine for centuries as a mood enhancer, generally steeped into a tea or used when cooking

rice. It is also known to relieve symptoms of PMS and depression.

Parsley

Scientists have found that parsley can hinder breast cancer-cell growth. A compound found in parsley known as apigenin has the ability to boost a person’s resistance to developing malignant tumurs. Experts recommend adding a few pinches of chopped parsley to your food daily to maximize the benefits of the potent herb.

Sage

Sage tea is used around the globe for sore throats and upset stomachs. The herb has also been hailed as an effective treatment for symptoms of early Alzheimer’s as it prevents a key enzyme from destroying the acetylcholine in the brain which is involved in memory and learning.

While eating healthy and exercising regularly are the main contributors towards a healthy lifestyle other aspects such as positive mental health and a good self-image also contribute significantly to a balanced lifestyle. Finding a balance in life will go a long way to ensuring you live your best life possible in terms of health and happiness.