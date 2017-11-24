Grace Multiplied

Lindsey spread out on her dorm room bed stressed by the closeness of finals and the lack of funds she needed to get through the week.

Lindsey needed a break from her studies, so she hopped up and checked her purse to see how much money she had left to spend on food.

Four dollars and fifty-eight cents did not sound like a lot of money considering there were three days left before she got paid.

Lindsey devised a plan to budget the money and opted for a trip to the corner market for a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter.

Grabbing her coat, Lindsey headed out the door and down the stairs hoping she did not pass anyone she knew along the way.

She arrived at Al’s Market just before closing, checked the prices to make sure she had enough money, and headed to the counter with her purchase.

To save a few steps in the biting wind, Lindsey decided to leave by the back door instead of the front.

As Lindsey stepped into the alley, she jumped as a nearby noise frightened her.

“Oh, don’t be alarmed, Miss. Howie and I were just looking through the garbage cans trying to find something to eat. We won’t hurt you.”

Lindsey turned to see a couple of elderly men in raggedy clothes, and the one who spoke to her tipped his soiled hat and smiled as he spoke.

Lindsey looked at the two men and then at her sack.

“I just realized I don’t need this. Could you two gentlemen use a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter?”

“Could we? Are you sure you don’t need it, Miss?”

“Oh, positive. I just realized I already have some at home. Here, take it, and let me see if Al has a knife you can use.”

“Why that is very kind of you, Miss. God bless you.”

Lindsey retreated into the store, secured an old knife from Al, and returned and handed it to the homeless man who spoke to her.

“Here you are. Well, I must be on my way now.”

“Thanks again, Miss. You are much too kind.”

Lindsey headed out of the alley and back to the dorm, more full in the heart than empty in the stomach, and not yet thinking of how she would survive the week.

“Excuse me, Miss, but I think you dropped this,” said another elderly man as he handed her an envelope.

“Oh, no this isn’t mine,” Lindsey replied, as she turned to return the envelope to the elderly gentleman, but he was nowhere in sight.

“Where could he have gone?” Lindsey wondered.

Lindsey opened the envelope and found a note inside.

“For as much as you have done unto the least of these, you have done unto me.”

Inside the note Lindsey found two one hundred dollar bills upon which she deposited a few tears.

Can you imagine being so down that you relied on garbage cans for your source of food? In this country that has so much wealth there are people who scour the garbage in order to have something to eat.

While the college student in this story did not change the lives of two homeless men, she did make their lives a little more palatable for a day or so. When is the last time someone made your life a little better for a while, and when is the last time you improved someone else’s life?

Let’s take a moment to look at the characters in this story. There are a couple of amazing things about this college student. Even though she was hungry and knew of no other way of getting food for the rest of the week, she was willing to give all that she had to two homeless men. Does it remind you of a woman in the Bible who gave all she had?

The other amazing thing about this young lady is that she gave without being asked. She saw their need and met it. She even went the extra mile by going in and getting the two men a knife to spread the peanut butter on the bread. In other words, she treated these two men with respect, even though few other people would have done the same thing. Do you treat all people with respect?

How sad that this girl stands out in a country of plenty! Many have deep pockets, but still are hesitant to give to those in need. Even though we are told to those that much is given, much is expected, few practice that axiom.

An elderly gentleman saw that this young woman who was willing to give would not go hungry. Who was the elderly gentleman? Merely an elderly gentleman? Someone who knew the young lady? Or the angel of the Lord?

We are called to freely give and we are told that God will provide. We are even told to test Him on this. How’s your giving this year? If you are like most of us, your giving is equal to your trusting?

