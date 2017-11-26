Gov. Chatto: Report Anyone Who Claims To Be NPA

Anyone who claims to be a member of any of the rebel groups should be reported.

This was the reminder issued by Bohol Governor Edgar Chatto during the recent meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) at the Governor’s Mansion.

“When a person says he is NPA, report immediately to authorities,” the governor instructed.

The governor’s statement supported the previous statements issued by 47th Infantry Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Eufracio Malig.

Col. Malig earlier reacted to a question about the proper protocol for strangers claiming to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who approach civilians asking for help or money.

“Without appearing to be intimidated, find a way to report this,” Col. Malig urged.

“NPAs are outlaws, they are armed so we would appreciate if you could get more information from them,” he explained.

Both statements fit to the need of Boholanos to be reaffirmed that Bohol has been declared insurgency-free since 2010, after being hounded by decades long of wrestling with the communist insurgents since early 1970s.

A Boholano businessman came forward to ask for help after falling victim to a false claim, allegedly by NPA members.

Alleged members of the NPA approached the businessman asking for two armalite rifles.

He reportedly haggled and gave a hefty sum through his helper who sent it through a “pera padala” facility.

Adding to Col. Malig, 302nd Brigade Commander General Arnulfo Matanguihan also reminded members of the PPOC in a joint meeting with the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) that most NPAs do not just divulge their identities.

Earlier in the meeting, 3rd Infantry Division officer Army Major John Aying revealed that among the threats Bohol is facing is the continuing efforts by the insurgents to return.

Groups are trying to recover their lost grounds, he said.

On this, the governor said: “We must not let our guards down.”

“We have been declared insurgency-free and are insurgent normalized, the challenge then is to be able to prevent their resurgence,” Maj. Aying said.

Anyone claiming he is NPA must be invited for questioning, the governor said, clarifying that an invitation is not an arrest.

Local officials jointly urged communities in Bohol to be more vigilant and keep their guards up to repel and deny the insurgents the chance to strike fear again. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)