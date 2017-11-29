Gen. Antonio Luna Commemorative Coin Now Available – BSP

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has released the new limited edition 10-Piso commemorative coin for the 150th birth anniversary of Philippine hero, General Antonio Luna.

The commemorative coin is now available at the Cash Department-BSP Main Office in Manila and Security Plant Complex in Quezon City, La Union, Davao and Cebu Regional Offices. It will be also be available in BSP branches nationwide beginning December 2017.

According to BSP, the limited edition commemorative coin shows the portrait of Antonio Luna on the observe side as well as the marking “REPUBLIKA NG PILIPINAS” and “HENERAL ANTONIO LUNA,” the denomination 10-Piso, Mintmark, and the General’s signature.

The reverse side has the markings “DANGAL,” “TAPANG,” “DIGNIDAD,” “BAYANI NG DIGMAAN LABAN SA ESTADOS UNIDOS, 1899,” a picture of the General on horseback, the epaulette for the General’s rank of Brigadier General, “150 TAON,” a graphic of the paper with the title LA INDEPENDENCIA and inkwell, “1866-2016,” “HENERAL ANTONIO LUNA,” the BSP Seal, and micro letters “SAMPUNG PISO.”

Some 10 million pieces of the commemorative coin will be issued by the BSP.

The BSP commemorates significant events in our country’s history and heroic Filipinos through the minting of coins or medals.

General Antonio Luna was a patriot, soldier, scientist and journalist. He joined the propaganda movement in Spain and wrote in the newspaper La Solidaridad under the pen name “Taga-Ilog.”

Upon his return to the Philippines in 1898, he founded the newspaper La Independencia, denouncing the American occupation. During the Philippine-American War, General Antonio Luna was appointed as the Chief of War Operations with the rank of Brigadier General. He was regarded as one of the fiercest generals who became commander of the Philippine Revolutionary Army. General Luna is best-known for his bravery and in applying his knowledge in military tactics to the army. (BSP/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)