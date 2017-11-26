Eagle Cement Breaks Ground on P12.5-B Plant in Cebu

Listed Eagle Cement Corporation (Eagle) has started constructing its Php12.5-billion cement plant in Malabuyoc, Cebu as part of its expansion binge particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Eagle told the local bourse the 2-million metric ton integrated cement manufacturing plant, port facilities and cement terminals are expected to raise its production capacity to 9.1 million metric tons.

The company’s fourth production line targets its completion date in 2020.

“We are expanding more to new markets such as Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. By next year, our Line 3 in Bulacan will be fully functional to serve those areas with the most efficient and energy saving manufacturing technology,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Ang.

Eagle currently has two lines producing about 5.1 million metric tons of cement per year serving the greater Luzon markets.

The company also aims to complete its third production line in Bulacan by 2018, which will raise capacity to 7.1 million metric tons per year. This will expand its coverage to more markets in Southern Luzon.

Eagle is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of cement using the brands Eagle Cement Advance Type 1P, Eagle Cement Exceed Type 1P and Eagle Cement Strongcem Type 1.