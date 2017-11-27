DPWH Now PGS Proficient

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has attained its Proficiency Stage on the Performance Governance System (PGS) pathway with a functional performance management tool, using the Balanced Scorecard to effectively monitor its progress in operations.

DPWH has also established an office that shall drive the management of DPWH Strategic Plans in the Corporate Planning and Management Division acting as Office for Strategy Management.

Conferred as PGS Proficient, DPWH was also handed the Silver Governance Trailblazer Award by the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA) during its participation at Dream Philippines Fair, an annual event that presents significant advancements in public sector governance, held at the Bayanihan Center-Unilab Compound, Pasig City.

During the Public Revalida, DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina E. Cabral presented the DPWH vision and governance reform accomplishments in achieving sustainable development before a panel of governance advocates, both from the government and private sectors, and the public audience.

Earlier in 2017, DPWH updated its PGS Strategy Map and Enterprise Scorecard in line with the department’s commitment to realize Ambisyon Natin 2040, the long-term vision of a better life for the Filipino family translated into specific goals and milestones as supported by the 2017-2022 Philippine Development Plan (PDP).

DPWH has set three (3) major outcomes that shall be its contribution in achieving the goal of sustainable development. These are: reduced travel time, improved road quality and safety, and, lives and properties protected from natural disasters.

The DPWH leadership saw an opportunity to significantly contribute to reducing travel time by increasing road capacity and by upgrading road and pursuing new highway projects.

DPWH will also enhance roads quality and promote safety through a comprehensive maintenance process and engineering interventions to eliminate accident black spots.

Additionally, DPWH also undertakes flood control projects aimed to reduce damaged lives and properties and is focused on making public works resilient to others types of natural disasters.

A Multi-Sector Governance Council or MSGC was established to formalize external participation of key stakeholders at DPWH.

More than providing a strategic and substantive advice to the management, MSGC members are external partners and champions of the strategy, who advocate for the reform of the organization and pursue projects that would contribute to the realization of the organization’s goal.

DPWH MSGC members are from the National Competitiveness Council, Confederation of Filipino Consulting Organizations, University of the Philippines-National Center for Transportation Studies, Philippine Constructors Association, Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers and two (2) private sector representatives. (DPWH)