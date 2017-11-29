Double Pay for Employees Working on Bonifacio Day

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that private sector employees who would report to work on Bonifacio Day, a regular holiday, which falls on a Thursday are entitled to receive 200 percent of their daily pay.

With this, the DOLE reminded private companies to strictly observe the pay rules under Labor Advisory No. 10, series of 2017 for the said holiday, which are as follows:

For those who will work during the regular holiday, he/she shall be paid 200 percent of his/her regular salary for that day for the first eight hours [(Daily rate + COLA) x 200 percent];

Employees who worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked);

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate of 200 percent [(Daily rate + COLA) x 200 percent] + [30 percent (Daily rate x 200 percent]; and

If the employee did not work, he/she shall be paid 100 percent of his/her salary for that day [(Daily rate + COLA)] x 100 percent];

The public may call the DOLE Hotline 1349 for more information on holiday pay rules.

The labor advisory was issued pursuant to Proclamation No. 269 of President Rodrigo Duterte that declared the commemoration of the birth of the great plebeian Andres Bonifacio a regular holiday. (PNA)