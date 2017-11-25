DOH6: Targets Rabies-Free Philippines by 2020

The Department of Health (DOH)-6 said it will step up its efforts in Western Visayas to help attain the target of a rabies-free Philippines by 2020.

In a regular meeting of the Regional Technical Working Group (RTWG)-6 for Rabies Prevention and Control, Dr. Rosemarie Lamirez, coordinator of the DOH Regional Medical Program, said that the health department is further strengthening coordination efforts with the Department of Agriculture (DA)-6 and with provincial veterinarians in the region on dog vaccination coverage.

“We are continuously monitoring and mentoring high-risk and medium-risk municipalities on the implementation of the municipal rabies control committee, rabies ordinance, and the reactivation of rabies control committee in the barangay level,” she said.

She said that they are planning to give awards and recognitions to local government units with good practices on rabies-free program.

Further, she disclosed that the agency is monitoring rabies-free areas for sustainability.

She added that part of the plan in achieving the rabies-free Philippines 2020 is the sustainable functionality of the RTWG which has helped implement strategies and programs on this public health problem.

According to DOH, rabies is a fatal disease transmitted to humans through animal bites or even scratches, most commonly by dogs.

It is vaccine preventable, but once infection begins, death is inevitable.

In the Philippines, rabies continues to be a public health problem and is responsible for the death of 200-300 Filipinos annually, with children having the highest risk. (JCM/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)