CIC Celebrates Alstra’s Successful Partnerships

Date Posted: November 25, 2017 | By Press Release

Concepcion Industrial Corporation’s (CIC) commercial division, Alstra, brought together business partners and clients to thank them for their trust and support that have made it a trusted leader in the building solutions industry.

During the Appreciation Night, Alstra proudly showcased its achievements with key business partners: Bank of the Philippine Islands, Rockwell Land, Ayala Land Premier, and De La Salle Santiago Zobel-Vermosa Campus, to name a few. CIC CEO and President Raul Joseph Concepcion (top) highlighted Alstra’s “exceptional brands Carrier, Toshiba, and Otis and end-to-end solutions that make the building process seamless and efficient.”

Alstra Group Director Rajan Komarasu (immediate right of Concepcion) shared EvoSolution, the organization’s advocacy program where engineers, architects, and consultants can learn industry best practices focused on climate control and vertical transport solutions.

