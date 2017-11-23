Chinese Delegation seeks Gov’s Support for Visa-upon-arrival at MCIA

Hoping to support the increase of more than 70 percent in Chinese tourist arrivals in Central Visayas this year, the Cebu Provincial Government and the Chinese Consulate in Cebu are looking into the possible implementation of the visa-upon-arrival for Chinese tourists.

In a courtesy call to Gov. Hilario P. Davide III last week, Cebu Chinese Consul General Shi Yong told Davide that to date, there is a 77 percent increase in Chinese tourist arrivals in Central Visayas, compared to the same period last year.

The visa-upon-arrival for Chinese tourists, which is already available at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, is expected to increase the number of tourist arrivals, which the Provincial Government highly welcomes.

Visa-upon-arrival allows tourists to apply for a visa upon entry to a city or province instead of applying for a visa prior to departure from their country of origin.

Gov. Davide said he is hopeful this will be implemented in Cebu once the newly-improved Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be fully functional next year. He promised to make representations to realize the plan.

Davide told the Chinese officials that with the opening of the newly-improved MCIA by June next year, he expects more flights and tourists from all countries.

During the courtesy visit, Consul General Shi was with the delegation from Sichuan Province, led by former Sichuan Vice Governor and current Vice Chairman of Sichuan Provincial People’s Political Consultative Conference Liu Jie.

Officials of Sichuan Airlines and Sichaun Changjong Electric Co. Lt., one of the biggest electronics company in Sichuan, were also with the delegation.

“We want to promote cooperation of two provinces in trade, economy, culture and tourism,” said vice chairman Liu, through an interpreter.

Cebu Investment and Promotion Office (CIPO) head Roy Soledad said apart from tourism, the courtesy visit by the Chinese delegation also included exploratory discussions on electronics and information technology.

cebu.gov.ph