Cebu Gets 3rd Consecutive SGLG Award

Governor Hilario P. Davide lll received on behalf of Cebu Province its third consecutive Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) award from the Department of the Interior and Local Government on November 27, 2017 in Tent City, The Manila Hotel, Manila.

Cebu Province was awarded for its accomplishments in four core areas on financial administration, disaster preparedness, social protection, and peace and order, as well as two of the three essential areas on business friendliness and competition, environmental management, and tourism, culture and the arts.

“This is another testament to our commitment to good governance. The challenge becomes bigger. We must remain humble, but steadfast and unrelenting in providing needed, quality, and timely services to our constituents,” Davide said.

Davide also recognized the other awardees, including Naga City, Samboan, Sogod, and Tudela. He urged other LGUs to work harder and reach out more to their respective constituents.

“Atong ipadayon ang kalambuan sa matag Sugbuanon,” added Davide.

The milestone event is the culmination of the three-year journey of the SGLG, which recognized 28 provinces, 61 cities and 359 municipalities this year.

With the award, Cebu is entitled to access the Performance Challenge Fund (grant assistance), preferential treatment in availing loans, and apply for various financial program windows as qualified recipient.

cebu.gov.ph