Capitol Distributes Marker Bouys for Cebu’s Marine Protected Areas

The Cebu Provincial Government, through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources office (PENRO), distributed P2.222 million worth of marine sanctuary ropes and marker buoys to 39 local government units Monday, November 27.

Marker buoys tied together with ropes establish limits of marine protected areas in the sea waters of every local government unit to warn fishermen that catching marine species in that particular area is prohibited.

This will encourage more fish reproduction as fingerlings are protected within the sanctuary.

“Kung naa tay igong supply sa isda naa tay food security,” said Rodel Bontuyan, Penro OIC.

The distribution of the materials for marine protected areas is in line with the thrust of Gov. Hilario P. Davide III on countryside development and environmental protection, which are part of his six-key development agenda, said Provincial Administrator Atty. Mark Tolentino.

Bontuyan and Tolentino led the distribution of the marker buoys.

PENRO records show that there are 154 marine sanctuaries in Cebu’s sea waters.

Last Monday’s distribution is the first batch. Purchase for second batch, worth P3.5 million, is underway and distribution will be done before the year ends.

