Antique Establishments Get Bagwis Award

Three business establishments in Antique received the Bagwis Award from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

DTI cited Qualitywise Tiles and Home Accessories, LVS Commercial and Gian’s Enterprise with the Bagwis award during the regional rites held at the Cyberzone, SM City Iloilo on November 16.

Lynna Joy Cardinal of DTI – Antique said the award is given to recognize business establishments for their customer service and quality products.

“These establishments uphold the rights of consumers and practice responsible business so that buyers can get the best value from their money,” she said.

Qualitywise Tiles and Home Accessories received the silver award, while both LVS Commercial and Gian’s Enterprise got the bronze award.

Both the silver and bronze awards symbolize adherence to fair trade laws, the only difference is that the recipient of the former is given social responsibility, said Cardinal.

Part of the establishments’ incentives is media publication and special mentions during DTI’s information campaign.

“Through those alone, these establishments have the edge against their competitors,” Cardinal said. (jcm/CBA/PIA6-Antique)