Agri-machineries, Farm Inputs Distributed during Capitol’s 10th Farmers Congress

Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III distributed another round of equipment to farm workers in a move to solidify Cebu’s agriculture sector under his bannering food security and countryside development agenda.

Moisture meters, cultivator tiller, power sprayer, knapsack sprayers, whose worth amounted to over P1.6 million, were handed by Davide to various farmers’ association during the 10th assembly of the Capitol’s Farmer-Scientists Training Program (FSTP) held last November 21.

Farm implements such as submersible pump and garden tools were also given during the congress, a Capitol-sponsored occasion that also honored outstanding towns, associations and individuals who made valuable contribution to agri-business.

Aside from the hand and power tools, participants also towed a piece of over 10,000 various seedlings, vegetable cuttings, and more than 500 packs of fertilizers.

Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Roldan Saragena said these diverse arrays of machineries and farm inputs will greatly help in improving the quality of crops that would encourage FSTP members to surpass its current production rate of 3 tons of corn per hectare.

“The Cebu Provincial Government, headed by Gov. Davide, is sincere in implementing programs geared towards countryside development. Through FSTP, we can now yield up to 3 tons of corn per hectare,” Saragena said.

Romulo “Loloy” Davide, FSTP national program leader and Capitol consultant on agriculture, emphasized that the gathering of farmer-scientists is a great venue to share their difficulties and needs.

“There are now around 17,000 farmer-scientists. I want to hear your concerns so we can help each other do something about it,” Davide said.

Davide also encouraged farmers to share its skills to others that they may also reap the benefits of an increasing yield brought by the FSTP.

“I believe that FSTP has helped you (farmer-scientists) in increasing your yield. I hope that you continue to nurture the acquired knowledge that you have and teach your fellow farmers. The Cebu Provincial Government is always here to support your efforts para sa ‘Kalambuan sa Matag Sugbuanon’,” said Davide.

Moreover, two farmer-scientists gained recognition from the Cebu Provincial Government for their significant engagement in agri-business. Awardees Camella Geralla has a squash noodle business situated in Boljoon town while Catherine Subing-subing owns a sari-sari store in Barili town.

“Our fellow farmers supply the squash we use in producing squash noodles. We help one another for the progress of this business,” Geralla said in Cebuano.

Farmer associations: Malalay Farmer Beneficiaries Organization in Ronda, Cañorong Farmers Association in Ginatilan and Samboan Farmer Scientist Association also received distinguished awards.

The 10th FSTP congress, held in IEC Pavilion, carried the theme “FSTP Farmers: Treading into Market Opportunities”.

