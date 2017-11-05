5 Ways Induction Cooktops Can Make Holiday Cooking Easier

The Christmas season is upon us and that means lots of delicious holiday meals with friends and family! But while get-togethers with our loved ones can be fun, it can also be chaotic when you have to juggle planning, shopping, cooking multiple dishes, entertaining then having to clean up afterwards.

How to survive this busy season of feasts and parties? Using an induction cooktop can actually bring back the merriment in holiday cooking. Here are several ways induction cooking can make preparing holiday meals stress-free:

Induction cooking is faster.

Holiday parties are always bountiful feasts and when you have to cook a lot of dishes, each with different steps, speed is of the essence unless you want to spend the whole day in the kitchen.

Induction cooking is faster than gas. Utilizing the induction technology, the Electrolux Induction Hob can boil 1 liter of water in just 3 minutes as the heat is directed to the whole bottom surface of the cookware. It’s perfect for that quick boil, blanching or sautéing.

Induction cooktops are safer.

Many hands make light work, right? It’s actually easier to involve your kids in cooking holiday meals when you use an induction cooktop. By ditching the flames, you don’t have to fret over accidental burns.

The beauty of the induction cooker is the heat is limited to the area where your pots or pans are, leaving the surrounding area safe to touch.

It’s also easy to check if your cookware is induction-friendly. If one of those quirky ref magnets you have sticks to your pan, that means it’s induction-compatible.

Induction cooktops are energy efficient.

The holidays have a knack of burning a hole through your pocket but by using an induction hob with 90% energy efficiency, you can cook all your holiday feasts without the worry of buying multiple gas tanks or hike up your electric bill.

None of the heat is wasted flowing up from the burner around the outside of the cookware and since the heat is localized to the bottom of your pots and pans, you can heat up things faster using less energy.

It also has precise temperature control, as it allows you to go from high to low heat instantly – perfect for melting chocolate for a delectable ganache, steaming leche flan and even deep-frying crispy pata.

Induction cooktops keep your kitchen cool.

Every family has that designated holiday chef. Whether it’s mom, dad, tita, kuya, ate or you, it’s now possible to go from your kitchen straight to your party.

With the Electrolux induction hob, you can cook without heating the surrounding surface area so, you don’t have to worry about sweating like you’re in a sauna before celebrating the holidays with your loved ones.

Induction cooktops are easy to clean.

With drinks, food, good conversation and festivities during the holidays, the last thing you want to worry about is cleaning up a grimy cooking station.

The Electrolux induction hob’s glass ceramic surface makes it easier for you to just wipe off those spills as you cook and seamlessly get rid of grease with minimal effort.

Conquer your holiday feasts easily with the Electrolux Induction Hob (EHED63CS), you can prepare scrumptious holiday meals without the sweat (literally!).

For more information on Electrolux Induction Cooktops and delicious recipes, please visit here and follow on Facebook,Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.