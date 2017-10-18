Mushrooms, The Perfect Ingredient from Breakfast to Dinner

Fresh mushrooms are delicious and versatile, making it easy to add them to breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their rich, earthy flavour and meaty texture can add another level to your homemade dishes. Why not try them?

A great way to start the day is with a satisfying potato breakfast hash with eggs and mushrooms. Protein in the eggs will give you an energy boost to start the day, while the mushrooms will fill you up and keep you from getting hungry too quickly, which is key for weight management. Served with sliced tomatoes and whole wheat toast, it is a delicious breakfast the whole family will enjoy.

For lunch, try a light, savoury bowl of beef and mushroom udon soup. It will satisfy your hunger and provide you with essential vitamins and minerals without filling you up on calories.

At dinner, simple sautéed mushrooms add a boost of flavour to your pasta, beef, pork, chicken or fish entrée. That’s because mushrooms have umami, which is the fifth taste. It naturally makes your meals taste better by giving all your other food a flavour boost.

Blending mushrooms into your ground meat-based dinners is another great option to pack your family with essential vitamins and minerals. Mushrooms help bring an added serving of veggies to any dish and help keep classic meat-blended dinners juicy and moist.

To round out your day, satisfy your snack cravings with a sautéed mushroom guacamole served with whole wheat tortilla chips — the perfect nighttime snack to enjoy with the kids.

